CBS 2 Veteran Weatherman Steve Baskerville Retires

On Tuesday, chief meteorologist for CBS Chicago, Steve Baskerville announced he would be entering wonderful land of retirement. He wrote a personal note to co-workers and fans whose followed the Emmy-award winning journalist for the past 30 years on the air.

I know what you’re thinking, He never writes a note to EVERYBODY. What’s going on?

Well, it has taken me 30 years to write this note: I am finally putting the weather remote down and I’m stepping away from the map. This has been an incredible streak of years staying employed. I am very fortunate. I started working back in 1987 on a handshake – no contract – a handshake with a guy named Ron Kershaw. It was that informal. [I guess it’s too late to ask for a contract now….] All kidding aside, it is a natural time for me to step away and be more available for my family and loved ones. That’s code for how much I miss my grandkids.

If I’ve ever looked good on the air, it’s because of the talented people in the building who make you a better broadcaster. For me it’s the stories, the observations and laughs we’ve had in the halls that made the years seem to fly by!

Enough of this maudlin reminiscing, there will be plenty of time for that. I’m still here until December 22nd! It’ll take that long to find stuff I’ve misplaced in the move from the old studio!

In the meantime, this is just a quick love note to say thank you and that I’ve been honored to share so many days with you.

Steve joined CBS 2 in September, 1987 after a three-year stint as weather anchor for CBS This Morning.

His broadcast career actually began on public radio in 1974 when he hosted a children’s show while working for the school district in his hometown of Philadelphia.

From 1978-84, Steve held several positions at KYW-TV in Philadelphia, including weather anchor, co-host of their morning talk show and host of a daily children’s program.

During his 30 years at CBS 2, Steve earned numerous awards, including 11 local Emmys.

Career highlights include Steve’s 2017 induction into the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Silver Circle; an Emmy for Outstanding Achievement for Individual Excellence on 2006; two Emmys in 2004-one for his contribution to the CBS 2/LaSalle Bank Marathon and another for his coverage of the deadly tornado in Utica, IL; and then, in 2001, the Illinois Broadcasters Association honored Steve with an award for “Best Weather Segment.”

Additionally, Steve’s dynamic personality and unique storytelling led to several television features:

In 2005, CBS 2 created Steve’s Getaway Guide, a weekly series showcasing the interesting locations in and around Chicago;

In 1999, Steve won one of his Emmys for the news series, Best of Chicago; for 10 years, he hosted the CBS 2 Emmy-Award winning program “Sunday! With Steve Baskerville!” – a talk and variety program that featured local celebrities, chefs and entertainers;

Also, there was “Thanks To Teachers” a salute to educators; “Taste of the Taste,” a half-hour broadcast from Taste of Chicago; “The All-City Jamboree,” a high school talent competition; “Beautiful Babies,” a public service adoption campaign; as well as a two-hour special, “Dealing With Dope.”

Steve earned a B.S. in Communications from Temple University, a Certificate in Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University and, in 2007 was awarded the American Meteorological Society [AMS] Seal of Approval.

The Chicago Defender wishes you the BEST in your new chapter and you we be missed!

