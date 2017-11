Checkout all the action from Wendell Phillips High School as the Wildcats bring the 5A Football State Championship back to Bronzeville!

From left: Imori Heard(SR-)T), Anthony Davis(Sr-LB), JBore’ Gibbs(Sr-QB), Head Coach Troy McCallister, Craig Elmore(Sr-RB/LB), Terrance Taylor(Sr-LB/DE) (John L. Alexander/TheBIGS Visuals) The 5A State Championship Trophy (John L. Alexander/TheBIGS Visuals) The Phillips Wildcats (John L. Alexander/TheBIGS Visuals) Seniors JBore’ Gibbs and Craig Elmore hoist “The Ship! (John L. Alexander/TheBIGS Visuals)

#TheBIGS very own Eugene McIntosh chops it up with Phillips QB JBore’ Gibbs

The Phillips Wildcats talk to the media about winning their 2nd State Championship in 3 years! #ThePrideOfBronzeville

Follow #US on Twitter @itsthebigs