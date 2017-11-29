VIDEO: The “Jordan Brand Class of XXXII Like Mike Invitational” Lives Up To The Hype

Didn’t catch the “Jordan Brand Class of XXXII Like Mike Invitational”? Don’t trip!…Watch the video above as #TheBIGS puts you courtside for all the action! (Visuals by Kendall Warr)

CHICAGO — Sunday was a night to remember at the inaugural “Jordan Brand Class of XXXII Like Mike Invitational.” The atmosphere was electric and fans in attendance were treated to a heavy dose of high quality hoops that kept them on the edge of our seats. Let’s take a look back at the action!

Game 1 – Hillcrest 70 Scanlan (NY) 58

Hillcrest’s Bobby Harvey started the game on fire knocking down his first 3-shot attempts and the Hawks never looked back. “For me, I know if my first shot is a good shot, then I’m gonna keep shooting. I knew after I hit my first shot it, was gonna be a long night for them ( Scanlan).’ Hillcrest head coach Don Houston spoke about how they prepared for the game. “When you’re preparing for a team you don’t know, you just have to do what you know and do it well.” He continued, “Scanlan is a team we haven’t seen so it was important for us to stick to the basics”

@HillcrestHawkBa head coach Don Houston talks about @Bobby2Harvey, preparing for Scanlan, getting off to a quick start & the defense of D West! Hillcrest 70 Scanlan(NY) 58 FINAL #TheBIGS #LikeMikeInvitational #ItsUS pic.twitter.com/YueFUbzPO8 — #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) November 28, 2017

Game 2- Whitney Young 74 Fenwick 73

If you thought that “The Bigs 2017-18 Hooper Of The Year Award” was a 2-man race…think again. Whitney Young’s Javon Freeman (#3 on The Bigs Top 5 Hoopers list) put on a show that is sure to keep his name in the mix all year. Dropping 32 points, the senior carried the Dolphins to a 74-73 victory over the Fenwick Friars. “I just felt like I had to put the team on my back today with some of our players being out. I felt comfortable with the offense and defense going through me,” Javon aka Vonno told The Bigs. The Dolphins faced a valiant effort from the Friars sophomore phenom DJ Steward, who poured in 27 points of his own and kept Fenwick in the game until the very last possession.

@AintuJavon led @WYoungBoysBball to a 74-73 win over @FenwickHoops. He scored 32 points and made it clear that a personal goal of his is to win the player of the year! #TheBIGS #LikeMikeInvitational #ItsUS pic.twitter.com/CR2nB3VegE — #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) November 28, 2017

@djsteward21 led @FenwickHoops with 27 points in a 74-73 L to defending 4A state champs @WYoungBoysBball. He talks about the game plan, his crucial turnover with 6 secs left and getting back to the lab! #TheBIGS #LikeMikeInvitational #ItsUS pic.twitter.com/6o6XQBXo7s — #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) November 28, 2017

The Main Event – Findlay Prep 64 Morgan Park 61

The Main Event featured all the star power you can handle, as the number one team in the nation Findlay Prep faced off against Illinois commit Ayo Dosunmu (#1 on The Bigs Top 5 Hooper list) and the Morgan Park Mustangs. Featuring a pair of 7 footers, with one of them being the son of former NBA star Manute Bol, Bol Manute Bol, the Mustangs put up a championship effort but fell short of the victory 6461. “From what I’ve seen tonight, I don’t think nobody is gonna beat us from here on out,” said Mustangs head coach Nick Irvin, who is never shy about making a bold statement, and if you’ve been keeping your eyes on his teams over the last few years, they usually back it up.

@AyoDos_11 had a tough night as his @EMPEHIAthletics squad lost 64-61 to #1 nationally ranked Findlay Prep. @itsthebigs #1 high school hooper led MP with 17 pts. He talks the last possession, the atmosphere, the 7 footers & him making shots. #TheBIGS #LikeMikeInvitational #ItsUS pic.twitter.com/DLf7OGy2Ex — #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) November 28, 2017

@EMPEHIAthletics head coach @NICKIRV talks about the 64-61 loss to #1 ranked Findlay Prep. He talks the tough shooting night, @kenyonduling12, Bol Bol & super soph Adam Miller. "From what I've seen I don't think anybody will beat us!" #TheBIGS #LikeMikeInvitational #ItsUS pic.twitter.com/EILYv4D43V — #TheBIGS (@itsthebigs) November 28, 2017

Follow #US on Twitter @itsthebigs