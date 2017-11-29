TheBIGS Presents: Chicago’s Top 5 High School Hoopers

CHICAGO — The Thanksgiving break gave us plenty of hoop action to be thankful for as we witnessed Jordan Brand transform Navy Pier’s Aon Ballroom into a basketball extravaganza for the “Jordan Brand Class of XXXII Like Mike Invitational.” Both the defending 3A and 4A champs, Morgan Park and Whitney Young, were in action as well as Catholic League Powerhouse, the Fenwick Friars and Hillcrest Hawks. The 2nd installment of “The Bigs Top 5 Chicago High School Hoopers” brings our first shakeup in the rankings as a strong performance forced our hand, and we add a name you should get familiar with to our “Knocking On The Door” group!

1. Ayo Dosunmu (Sr- Morgan Park) – In his first game of the season, Ayo had a tough shooting night (011 from deep) but held his own against the #1 team in the nation Findlay Prep. He scored 17 points in a 64-61 loss, but in true leader fashion, he put the L on himself. “If I make 3 of those….ballgame! I will never get too high or too low…I’ll just get right back to the gym and keep working.” Ayo has a chance to dominate the scene this year and get Morgan Park to the city championship and back to Peoria to defend their title. Last Week’s Rank- #1

2. Talen Horton-Tucker (Sr- Simeon) – Simeon will play their first game this Saturday at UIC in the Chicago Elite Classic against Chaminade (St. Louis). We’re looking forward to “Talow” showing how hard he’s worked on his game over the summer. Last Week’s Rank- #2

3. Javon Freeman (Sr- Whitney Young) – Here’s a fun fat on Javon Freeman aka “Vonno:” he’s the nephew of Chicago hoops legend Marcus Liberty. After his 32-point performance this weekend in a 7473 win over the Fenwick Friars at the Like Mike Invitational, it’s safe to say Javon is creating his own legacy. Although, he missed a few opportunities at the charity strike, overall, he was impressive and moves up a spot in our top 5. “I had to put the team on my back because some of our guys were out. I have to be a leader on the floor.” Last Week’s Rank- #4

4. Ty Mosely (Sr- Orr) – Ty scored 11 points and grabbed 6 boards in an 83-56 Orr win over Whitnall (WI). Orr will face Curie Thursday at Quest Multiplex at 5:30 pm. This will be a good measure to see where he stands against equal competition. Last Week’s Rank- #3

5. George Conditt (Sr- Corliss) – George held the middle down at the Adam Lopez Thanksgiving tournament in Springfield. He had a double double in 2 of 3 games and was named 2nd team all- tournament. Public league play starts soon. He has to dominate. Last Week’s Rank- #5

“Knocking At The Door”

DJ Steward (So- Fenwick) – The sophomore put on a show at the Like Mike Invitational dropping 27pts on defending 4a Champs, Whitney Young. A late turnover from DJ sealed the W for the Dolphins, but it’s safe to say you should get used to the young Friar. He Got Game!

Adam Miller (So- Morgan Park)

Tamell Pearson (Sr- Morgan Park)