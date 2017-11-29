NEWS ROUNDUP: Frank Ocean Completes Another Album?; Trump Talks North Korea Missile Launch

BIG NEWS

Is Frank Ocean holding on to another completed album? The “Swim Good” actist, 30, may just have another collection of songs up his sleeve. After breaking the internet with the Cyber Monday sale of physical copies of Endless, the elusive lothario took to Tumblr to stress out his fans with a single cryptic message:

“Well I made the album before 30. I JUST AIN’T PUT THAT B***H OUT!,” he wrote.

He then claimed the quote was from an interview that was never released. However, his message could allude to anything, including that a reference to his 2012 tweet that said, “5 albums before 30,” according to Pitchfork.

Ocean already released several singles such as “Chanel,” “Biking,” “Provider” and “Lens.”

Frank Ocean hints that he’s sitting on a new album https://t.co/90TiDe36HO pic.twitter.com/AyaY7gSUhP — Pitchfork (@pitchfork) November 28, 2017

On Tuesday, North Korea fired an ICBM missile 2,800 miles into space. Analysts are estimating that they can now reach Washington, D.C. or New York, BBC‘s Tim Franks wrote on Twitter. Secretary of Defense James Mattis noted that “it went higher, frankly, than any previous shots they’ve taken” and that it can probably “threaten everywhere in the world basically.”

“It’s a research and development effort on their part to continue building ballistic missiles that can threaten everywhere in the world basically,” Mattis explained, according to CBS News.

South Korea has launched “pinpoint missiles” into the sea “to make certain North Korea understands that they could be taken under fire by our ally,” the official also said.

Trump chimed in and said he has things all under control.

“A missile was launched a little while ago from North Korea,” Trump said shortly after the launch. “I will only tell you that we will take care of it.”

Trump then complained about House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer declining to attend a White House meeting with him, according to CBS.

Pres. Trump: "A missile was launched a little while ago from North Korea. I will only tell you that we will take care of it." https://t.co/2Sn2B1fuDN pic.twitter.com/zoM8Ll6rKf — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 28, 2017

BREAKING: North Korea missile analyst @Shea_Cotton says initial estimates of ICBM test means NK now can reach New York & Washington DC @BBCNewshour — Tim Franks (@BBCTimFranks) November 28, 2017

North Korea has fired a missile, Yonhap reports. First in more than two months and, unusually, in the middle of the night Korea time — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) November 28, 2017

North Korea launched an ICBM 2,800 miles into space today, making it the highest North Korean missile test to date. https://t.co/5zcXEeZOl0 pic.twitter.com/5vn7P0WeyS — ABC News (@ABC) November 29, 2017

