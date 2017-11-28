Wendell Phillips Academy Wins Second State Championship Title

Once again, the high school heroes of Bronzeville earned a second high school state championship in a 5A Class Division under their belt. Congratulations to Wendell Phillips Academy High School on this wonderful achievement. The Wildcats played against Dunlap High School on Saturday to win 33-7.

On Tuesday, there will be a special rally at the school located at 244 East Pershing Road beginning at 11:00am.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel released an official statement:

“Congratulations to Wendell Phillips Academy High School for winning their second state football championship in three seasons! The Wildcats’ success on the field is matched only by the academic strides Phillips Academy students have made in the classroom. Chicago is proud of their success on and off the field and I want to congratulate the entire Phillips community on another sensational season.”