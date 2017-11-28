TRIED IT: This Charcoal Mask Will Purify Your Pores And Leave You Blackhead Free

Dermovia is one of my favorite facial mask brands. They are the creators of Lace Your Face Masks, which is pretty much like shapewear for your face and perfect for a busy woman. You place the lace mask on your face and it hooks to your ears so you can clean the house, watch tv, or even read a book without worrying about it sliding off. Imagine my surprise when I discovered they had a Lace A Peel line, featuring a peel off mask that still utilizes the lace technology.

Lace A Peel Black Bamboo Charcoal Mask is a super duty mask that will extract blackheads and gunk from your face like the pros. It’s a $55.00 commitment for 5 masks (bringing it to $11.00/mask) and no, they don’t sell them individually.

I decided to test the mask out after traveling cross country as a little treat for my face.The mask comes in black packaging and when you open it, it reveals the charcoal mixture you will place on your face and the black lace compression piece. I wish that the charcoal mixture was in a clear container, because the opaque white doesn’t allow you to see when you are finished with the charcoal goo.

Charcoal is a great detoxifier and I love that it’s a main ingredient in this mask mixture. This mask contains bamboo charcoal which is known for preventing breakouts, healing blemishes, and leaving you with healthy skin.

I applied the sticky mixture to my face and in the picture above, I made one HUGE mistake: I didn’t place the mixture 1.5″ BELOW my eyes. Trust me, it matters when you are peeling this off! It took me about 7-10 minutes to fully apply evenly to your face. Also follow instructions and don’t get it on your hair line or your eyebrows or eyelashes, when you rip this baby off, it feels like EVERYTHING is coming with it.

The next step was applying the lace compression over the bamboo charcoal goo. This was a seamless process.

After about 20 minutes, I began to remove the mask. This mask is a strong mask! This is also WHY they say 1.5″ BELOW your eyes. It hurt so much in this sensitive area (because I didn’t follow the directions). After I fully removed the mask, I saw all the gunk that I didn’t even know was in my pores (and I have really good skin). Your face can have years of makeup, sunscreen, dirt and oil piled up in the seven layers of your dermis.

I LOVED the way my skin felt the next day. My pores looked smaller, my skin was glowing and felt tighter. I went without makeup and only applied my eyebrows and a bold lip (and my skin looked so clear). A week later, I got my first pimple in like 4 months on my nose (the most clogged pores area for me), five days later, I got another pimple in the same area. This is not a bad sign. Face masks and peels will remove the toxins; however, in the process, it might cause you to break out because they are bringing the toxins to the surface. Don’t give up! You will see good results, eventually. You have to give your skin sometimes up to six weeks to see a difference.

I definitely recommend this bamboo charcoal pore detox. Have you tried it? Share with me in the comments or tag @HelloBeautiful or me @TheIslanDiva and show me how you used the mask or your results!

TRIED IT: This Charcoal Mask Will Purify Your Pores And Leave You Blackhead Free was originally published on hellobeautiful.com