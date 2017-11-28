NEWS ROUNDUP: Issa Rae Makes CoverGirl Debut; Transgender Order Blocked; Trump’s ‘Pocahontas’ Slur

Issa Rae announced her first CoverGirl ad via Twitter on Monday. The Awkward Black Girl and Insecure star promoted the cosmetic brand’s new Melting Pout Metallics line in “24 Carat” for the commercial. CoverGirl launched the line with a Cyber Monday exclusive sale at meltingpoutmetallics.com.

🎉 MY FIRST @COVERGIRL SPOT IS HERE! 🎉

I’m rocking our NEW Limited Edition #MeltingPoutMetallics in 24 Carat… And we’re celebrating the launch with a CYBER MONDAY exclusive! You can buy my new fave lip for a LIMITED TIME ONLY @ https://t.co/fJqTRJU68g. #IAmWhatIMakeUp 👄 pic.twitter.com/AF2YgIqyku — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) November 27, 2017

The federal judge who blocked the transgender military ban has also obstructed the Trump administration’s attempt to postpone the January 2018 entrance of transgender people into the military. “The ruling clarifies an earlier injunction against President Trump’s memorandum halting Obama-era policies that allowed for out transgender service,” according to Buzzfeed News. Presently, there are two federal court injunctions against Trump’s order: one is in Washington, D.C. and the other is in Maryland.

Federal judge who blocked transgender military ban also rejects Trump administration's attempt to postpone the Jan. 2018 entrance of transgender individuals into the military https://t.co/rTgtYILvVr — Joe Palazzolo (@joe_palazzolo) November 27, 2017

Trump referred to Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” while “honoring” Navajo veterans on Monday again, CNN reported. Warren has previously spoken about her family’s Native American heritage.

“I just want to thank you because you are very, very special people. You were here long before any of us were here,” he said to the veterans on Monday. “Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.”

Warren, who appeared on Anderson Cooper 360, said she was in disbelief.

“There he was, at a ceremony to honor Native Americans, men who have really put it all on the line to save American lives, to save lives of people, our allies, during World War II, really amazing people. And President Trump couldn’t even make it through a ceremony to honor these men without throwing in a racial slur,” she told Cooper.

Here's the video: Trump calls Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' while honoring Native American code talkers: "You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas." pic.twitter.com/hjZ5MInDDf — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 27, 2017

