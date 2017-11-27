Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race?

Monday marks the deadline to register for the Dec. 12 Alabama contest for U.S. Senate, and many are concerned that Black voters will not go to the polls to push Democrat Doug Jones across the finish line ahead of former Judge Roy Moore. Jones and Moore, the Republican candidate accused of sexual contact with underaged girls, are in a tight race to represent the deep red state in the Senate.
“Right now, many African Americans do not know there is an election on December 12,” Democratic state Sen. Hank Sanders (D), who is Black and supports Jones, told The Washington Post.
SEE ALSO: Here’s What Happens When Black Folks Turn Up At The Polls
It was once unthinkable that a Democrat could win this race. But that changed when the first woman came forward and reported that Moore, a vocal conservative Christian, had sexual contact with her when she was just 16 years old and he was in his 30s. Polls show that the race is now neck and neck. To pull ahead, Jones must piece together a coalition of core Democrats and crossover votes from Republicans who feel they cannot vote for an accused pedophile. The Black vote will be crucial. He needs to win 90 percent of the Black vote and increase turnout among African Americans for the special election. Blacks account for about 25 percent of the state’s electorate and are overwhelmingly Democrats.
SEE ALSO: Obama Campaigns In Virginia Amid ‘Subtle Racism’ Dustup Among Democrats
Boosting turnout, however, is a major challenge for Jones, who is White. Political activists and community leaders in Alabama are concerned that Jones’ campaign has failed energize Black voters, The Post reported. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, who’s also been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, is backing Moore—unlike many GOP leaders who have urged Moore to drop out of the race.
Trump, in a pair of tweets on Sunday, restated his endorsement of Moore, saying “the last thing we need in Alabama and the U.S. Senate is a Schumer/Pelosi puppet,” like Jones. Still, even the president declined to name Moore in his tweet—perhaps trying to put just a little bit of space between himself and the accused pedophile.
SOURCE: Washington Post
SEE ALSO:
NAACP Sues North Carolina Over Black Voter Purge
This Is Why Democrats Are Losing Support Of Black Women
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 42
18. A Family AffairSource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 21 of 42
22. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 24 of 42
25. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 42
33. Family SupportSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 34 of 42
35. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 42 of 42
Will Alabama’s Black Voters Turnout For Crucial Senate Race? was originally published on newsone.com