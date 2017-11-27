Trump ‘Afraid And Awed’ By Black People

In analyzing President Donald Trump’s ongoing feud with LaVar Ball, Trump’s ghostwriter, Tony Schwartz, concluded that the president is in part “awed” and “frightened” by Black people, CNN reported.

SEE ALSO: Has Donald Trump Met His Match In LaVar Ball? Big Baller Has Nothing To Lose

“So first of all, his father [LaVar Ball] is a tall Black man, and I think Trump is half awed and half frightened by Black people and his only way of dealing with them is to attack them. On the other hand, I think he has a zero tolerance for any criticism of any kind, that’s why he goes after anybody who says virtually anything about him that’s negative,” Schwartz stated.

Art of the Deal Writer Tony Schwartz on LaVar Ball Feud: Trump’s ‘Frightened Of Black People’ (VIDEO) https://t.co/Z7CraBaePd pic.twitter.com/bMaZOtPyzA — Mediaite (@Mediaite) November 23, 2017

Trump and Ball, the father of LiAngelo Ball, have been in a heated, some would say juvenile, feud over the president’s roll in helping to get LiAngelo Ball and two of his UCLA basketball teammates released from China. The three athletes were arrested in October for shoplifting high-end items from shops in China during their team’s visit for exhibition games. Ball seems to be having fun in his war of words with Trump–but the president, not so much. He has fired off a storm of angry tweets, calling LaVar Ball an “ungrateful fool” in one post.

READ MORE: ‘Big Baller’ LiAngelo Ball Could Have Gotten Big Prison Time For Shoplifting In China

Michael D’Antonio, the biographer who wrote “The Truth About Trump,” agreed with Schwartz’s assessment. “I think what Tony said was correct, that there are these dual motivations on his part. On the one hand it is racial, on the other hand he has very thin skin,” he told CNN. D’Antonio noted that Trump targets Black athletes for his venom instead of regular White guys.

SOURCE: CNN

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: Trump’s Dangerous Rhetoric About Black Women Must End

Donald Trump Attacks Civil Rights Legend John Lewis On Twitter

Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 42 photos Launch gallery Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama 1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a Kiss Source:Getty 1 of 42 2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a story Source:Getty 2 of 42 3. Michelle and Barack Kiss Source:Getty 3 of 42 4. Michelle and Barack Source:Getty 4 of 42 5. First Family Portrait Source:Getty 5 of 42 6. Two Terms Source:Getty 6 of 42 7. Michelle and Barack host a State Dinner Source:Getty 7 of 42 8. Barack Obama and Michelle Obama Source:Getty 8 of 42 9. The Obamas on Air Force One Source:Getty 9 of 42 10. The First Family in London Source:Getty 10 of 42 11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 11 of 42 12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State Dinner Source:Getty 12 of 42 13. Turkey Pardoning Source:Getty 13 of 42 14. Sunday Church Source:Getty 14 of 42 15. Gobble, Gobble Source:Getty 15 of 42 16. Malia Obama, the First Daughter Source:Getty 16 of 42 17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia Obama Source:Getty 17 of 42 18. A Family Affair Source:Getty 18 of 42 19. Flashback To The Old Days Source:Pete Souza 19 of 42 20. Happy Birthday! Source:Getty 20 of 42 21. Candidly Awesome Source:Pete Souza 21 of 42 22. Historic First Family Source:Getty 22 of 42 23. Ice Cream Treat Source:Getty 23 of 42 24. TV Time Source:Pete Souza 24 of 42 25. Always Giving Back Source:Getty 25 of 42 26. A Christmas Story Source:Getty 26 of 42 27. Hawaii Trip! Source:Getty 27 of 42 28. Obama Loves Team USA & His Wife Source:Getty 28 of 42 29. Malia and Sasha Obama Source:Getty 29 of 42 30. Michelle Plays on a Bike Source:Getty 30 of 42 31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & Malia Source:Getty 31 of 42 32. Reading Time Source:Pete Souza 32 of 42 33. Family Support Source:Getty 33 of 42 34. The Sister Selfie Source:Pete Souza 34 of 42 35. Supporting Mom Source:Pete Souza 35 of 42 36. Giving Back On MLK Day Source:Getty 36 of 42 37. Obamas Give Back To The Community Source:Getty 37 of 42 38. Always Supporting Small Businesses Source:Getty 38 of 42 39. Obama Swagger Source:Getty 39 of 42 40. Laughs & Turkeys Source:Getty 40 of 42 41. Christmas With The Obamas Source:Getty 41 of 42 42. 50th Anniversary Of March On Selma Source:Pete Souza 42 of 42 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Presidents’ Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama

Trump ‘Afraid And Awed’ By Black People was originally published on newsone.com