HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Marjorie Harvey Spotted Wearing The Chanel x ADIDAS x Pharrell

Marjorie Harvey wasted no time getting her feet in Pharrell‘s sneakers that have been released in collaboration with Chanel x ADIDAS.
The shoes are a hot item for the season. They were only offered on a lottery basis via the Chanel pop-up at Colette in Paris. 500 shoes were released and they cost $1,000EUR or approximately $1,160USD. The shoes are now being resold online for as much as $35,000.
She paired the shoes with an athleisure ensemble, including black pants, a white t-shirt with black inscription, a zip-up jacket, and her hair in a long slicked back ponytail.
Beauties, we have to know: do these $35K shoes give her enough outfit the bang for the buck?
DON’T MISS:
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Issa Rae ‘Stripes’ A Pose At The Vulture Festival
HAUTE or NAUGHT: Lil’ Kim Is A High-End Logo Queen For The ‘Wake Me Up’ Video
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Remy Ma Wraps It Up Kimono Style For Wendy Williams
TREND REPORT: From Stylish Sock Boots To Fashion With A Message, Discover The Top 8 Trends For Fall/Winter 2017
TREND REPORT: From Stylish Sock Boots To Fashion With A Message, Discover The Top 8 Trends For Fall/Winter 2017
1. RAVISHING IN REDSource:Getty 1 of 30
2. RAVISHING IN REDSource:Getty 2 of 30
3. RAVISHING IN REDSource:Getty 3 of 30
4. RAVISHING IN REDSource:Getty 4 of 30
5. RAVISHING IN REDSource:Getty 5 of 30
6. RAVISHING IN REDSource:Getty 6 of 30
7. RAVISHING IN REDSource:Getty 7 of 30
8. SOCK BOOTSSource:Getty 8 of 30
9. SOCK BOOTSSource:Getty 9 of 30
10. SOCK BOOTS10 of 30
11. SOCK BOOTSSource:Getty 11 of 30
12. WHITESource:Getty 12 of 30
13. WHITE13 of 30
14. WHITESource:Getty 14 of 30
15. WHITESource:Getty 15 of 30
16. SUITED IN STYLESource:Getty 16 of 30
17. SUITED IN STYLESource:Getty 17 of 30
18. SUITED IN STYLESource:Getty 18 of 30
19. SUITED IN STYLESource:Getty 19 of 30
20. WORD PLAYSource:Getty 20 of 30
21. WORD PLAYSource:Getty 21 of 30
22. WORD PLAYSource:Getty 22 of 30
23. FUN FURSource:Getty 23 of 30
24. FUN FURSource:Getty 24 of 30
25. FUN FURSource:Getty 25 of 30
26. FUN FURSource:Getty 26 of 30
27. DON'T MAKE ME BLUSHSource:Getty 27 of 30
28. DON'T MAKE ME BLUSHSource:Getty 28 of 30
29. V.I.P IN VELVETSource:Getty 29 of 30
30. V.I.P. IN VELVETSource:Getty 30 of 30
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Marjorie Harvey Spotted Wearing The Chanel x ADIDAS x Pharrell was originally published on hellobeautiful.com