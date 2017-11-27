Uncategorized
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Marjorie Harvey Spotted Wearing The Chanel x ADIDAS x Pharrell


Marjorie Harvey wasted no time getting her feet in Pharrell‘s sneakers that have been released in collaboration with Chanel x ADIDAS.

The shoes are a hot item for the season. They were only offered on a lottery basis via the Chanel pop-up at Colette in Paris. 500 shoes were released and they cost $1,000EUR or approximately $1,160USD. The shoes are now being resold online for as much as $35,000.

She paired the shoes with an athleisure ensemble, including black pants, a white t-shirt with black inscription, a zip-up jacket, and her hair in a long slicked back ponytail.

Beauties, we have to know: do these $35K shoes give her enough outfit the bang for the buck?

