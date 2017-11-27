Atlanta’s Mayoral Race Continues with Early Voting

Early Voting began today at 8:30 a.m. for Atlanta’s next mayor.

In a runoff race, Keisha Lance Bottoms and Mary Norwood faceoff to be the 60th mayor of the city that has been helmed by African-American leadership at its top post for four decades. Bottoms has been endorsed by Mayor Kasim Reed as well as former opponent Kwanza Hall. Norwood has been endorsed by former mayor Shirley Franklin and Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell, who also ran for mayor of Atlanta earlier this month.

Early voting will take place until Friday at 7 p.m., in Fulton County, and until 5 p.m. in DeKalb County while the actual runoff election day is Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017.

The following Early Voting Locations will be used for the County Wide Municipal General and Special Runoff Elections:

FULTON COUNTY

Adams Park Library 2231 Campbellton Road, SW Atlanta 30311

Adamsville Recreation Center 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., SW Atlanta 30311

Buckhead Library 269 Buckhead Avenue, NE Atlanta 30305

Fulton County Government Center 130 Peachtree Street, SW Atlanta 30303

Northside Library 3295 Northside Parkway, NW Atlanta 30327

Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing 2489 Perry Boulevard, NW Atlanta 30318

Ponce De Leon Library 980 Ponce De Leon Ave., NE Atlanta 30306

Southeast Atlanta Library 1463 Pryor Road, SW Atlanta 30315

Southwest Arts Center 915 New Hope Road, SW Atlanta 30331

Wolf Creek Library 3100 Enon Road, SW Atlanta 30331

College Park Library 3647 Main Street College Park 30337

South Fulton Service Center 5600 Stonewall Tell Road College Park 30349

East Point Library 2757 Main Street East Point 30344

Robert F. Fulton Ocee Library 5090 Abbotts Bridge Road Johns Creek 30005

Milton Library 855 Mayfield Road Milton 30009

East Roswell Branch Library 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road Roswell 30076

Roswell Branch Library 115 Norcross Street Roswell 30075

North Fulton Service Center (Room 232) 7741 Roswell Road Sandy Springs 30350

DEKALB COUNTY

Voter Registration & Elections Office 4380 Memorial Drive, Suite 300, Decatur 30032

Bessie Banham Recreation Center 2015 Delano Drive NE, Atlanta 30317

Dunwoody Library 5339 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody 30338

Citizens voting at these locations must have been registered to vote by Oct. 10, 2017.