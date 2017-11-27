Anita Hill: Joe Biden’s Apology For Sexual Harassment Case Is Half-Baked

Anita Hill skillfully challenged the hegemonic rule of White males in Washington once again.
The attorney and professor at Brandeis University, whose 1991 sexual harassment case against her then-boss Clarence Thomas after he was nominated to the Supreme Court had a seismic effect on women, criticized Joe Biden for his recent remarks on her high-profile proceedings. Biden’s apology was slapdash, said Hill in a recent interview with The Washington Post.
“He said, ‘I am sorry if she felt she didn’t get a fair hearing,’” Hill said. “That’s sort of an “I’m sorry if you were offended.”
Hill continued: “But I still don’t think it [Biden’s apology] takes ownership of his role in what happened. And he also doesn’t understand that it wasn’t just that I felt it was not fair. It was that women were looking to the Senate Judiciary Committee and his leadership to really open the way to have these kinds of hearings. They should have been using best practices to show leadership on this issue on behalf of women’s equality. And they did just the opposite.”
The emboldened attorney reflected on the case that she lost in Washington more than two decades ago. “Confirmation,” a 2016 film that starred Kerry Washington, told Hill’s story, including her publicized testimony in front of an all-male committee. Her narrative about sexual harassment highlighted the intricate and deep-reaching fractures in the nation’s unequal treatment of women. For many people, her case was a point of entry into a larger clandestine system that works to keep women under the thumb of men.
But Hill had a moral victory, having unofficially ushered in the “Year of the Woman,” a time of considerable gains for politically savvy females, in 1992. The surge of powerful women in politics — as a reverberating effect of Hill’s action— seemingly proves that the attorney had a #BlackGirlMagic moment before the phrase had even been coined.
However, the subjugation of women who are harassment victims can’t go unnoticed.
“But you cannot just bring people forward into a process where you know they’re not going to be treated fairly,” Hill explained to the Post about the process of addressing harassment complaints. “That’s not being heard. That’s something that we are struggling with right now. Women are coming in to make a complaint, and the process is unfair and employers are saying, “Well, we have a process.” Well, that’s not enough.”
The groundswell of recent abuse accusations that have come to national consciousness spotlights a Washington that is ineffective and weak in fighting for women’s equality, according to Hill.
“We have made progress but, unfortunately, 26 years ago Washington wasn’t ready to lead on this issue, and I’m afraid even today Washington cannot lead the country on this issue,” Hill said on NBC’s Meet The Press Sunday night. “There seems to be too many conflicted feelings and understandings about what needs to happen when sexual misconduct occurs.”
Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore, Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.) and Rep. John Conyers Jr. (D-Mich.) have faced allegations recently. More women of color and immigrant communities will undoubtedly come forward with more accusations, Hill said, despite any attempts at fearmongering.
“We haven’t heard from everyone, but we’ve heard from enough women to know this is a severe problem and that it’s hurting not only those individuals, but that it’s hurting all of us as a society,” she said.
But where can the solutions in battling sexual harassment be found as more women lay bare their experiences? Business leaders, universities and the military will need to help move the dial forward, Hill explained.
SOURCE: The Washington Post, NBC
SEE ALSO:
Rep. John Conyers Now Confirms Settling Sexual Harassment Claims But Denies Allegations
Female Broadcaster Accuses Sen. Al Franken Of Sexual Harassment
The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington
The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington
1. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington1 of 39
2. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington2 of 39
3. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington3 of 39
4. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington4 of 39
5. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington5 of 39
6. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington6 of 39
7. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington7 of 39
8. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington8 of 39
9. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington9 of 39
10. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington10 of 39
11. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington11 of 39
12. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington12 of 39
13. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington13 of 39
14. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington14 of 39
15. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington15 of 39
16. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington16 of 39
17. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington17 of 39
18. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington18 of 39
19. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington19 of 39
20. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington20 of 39
21. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington21 of 39
22. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington22 of 39
23. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington23 of 39
24. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington24 of 39
25. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington25 of 39
26. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington26 of 39
27. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington27 of 39
28. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington28 of 39
29. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington29 of 39
30. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington30 of 39
31. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington31 of 39
32. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington32 of 39
33. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington33 of 39
34. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington34 of 39
35. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington35 of 39
36. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington36 of 39
37. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington37 of 39
38. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington38 of 39
39. The Best Signs From The Women’s March On Washington39 of 39
Anita Hill: Joe Biden’s Apology For Sexual Harassment Case Is Half-Baked was originally published on newsone.com