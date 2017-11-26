Proposed Legislation Would Garnish Inmates’ Commissary Accounts

Crime victims in Pennsylvania could soon begin getting restitution owed from prisoners under a bill in the state House of Representative that seeks to require the garnishment of deposits made to inmates’ personal accounts, The Philadelphia Tribune reported.
Since current law permits the garnishments but does not require the deductions, “county and state prison inmates spend money from their inmate accounts at the prison commissary on such luxuries as televisions and snack food, while ignoring their obligation to compensate their victims” under court-ordered restitution rulings, GOP State Rep. Todd Stephens said.
SEE ALSO: ‘Dogs Get Treated Better’: Black Ex-Cons Sue Jail Over ‘Inhumane Conditions’
House Bill 285 stems from a report issued by the Restitution in Pennsylvania Task Force, which began its work in 2011 to develop recommendations for improving the restitution process in the state. Its final report, issued in 2013, found that crime victims collected only $50 million of the more than $434 million in restitution from 2010 through 2012—a collection rate of nearly 12 percent statewide. Stephens’ bill would require the state to garnish 25 percent of inmates’ wages and 50 percent of the money deposited into their accounts from outside sources and send those funds to their victims as ordered by the courts. “If someone steals from you, they should not be able to buy themselves leisure items for their prison cell before repaying for the items they stole,” the lawmaker said.
SEE ALSO: Complexities Of Post-Prison Life Examined In New Docu-Series, ‘Released’
Garnishing inmates’ accounts is not a new idea. The Lorain County, Ohio Clerk of Courts announced in February that his office garnished more then $105,000 from prison commissary accounts in nearly a two-year period, The Chronicle reported. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction takes the money from the inmates but does not complete wipe out their commissary accounts. The garnishments cease when the account drops below $25.
SOURCE: The Philadelphia Tribune, The Chronicle
SEE ALSO:
Black Louisiana Man Exonerated After Spending Nearly 50 Years In Prison
Execs Of Struggling Federal Prisons Paid Millions In Bonuses
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 42
18. A Family AffairSource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 21 of 42
22. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 24 of 42
25. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 42
33. Family SupportSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 34 of 42
35. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 42 of 42
Proposed Legislation Would Garnish Inmates’ Commissary Accounts was originally published on newsone.com