LaVar Ball Has A Plan To Help Trump ‘Calm Down’

In hilarious remarks on their feud, basketball dad and entrepreneur LaVar Ball floated an idea on Friday night to sending President Donald Trump a pair of his son’s high-end basketball sneakers as a gift to help the commander-in-chief “calm down a little bit,” TMZ Sports reported.
“Check this out, I’m going to send Trump some ZO2s. We just got them out, man, we putting them on a flight today, today is the 24th, and I said we’re shipping out ZO2s. You know what, I got to ship some to Trump so he can calm down a little bit,” Ball said in a video.
READ MORE: ‘I Should Have Left Them In Jail,’ Trump Fires Back At LaVar Ball
Ball seems to be having fun in his war of words with Trump who feels insulted that Ball downplayed his role in helping to get his son, LiAngelo Ball, and two UCLA basketball teammates released from China after a shoplifting arrest. LaVar Balls’ joke came after the president, who apparently had nothing more pressing on his agenda, escalated the conflict on Wednesday when he posted a childish tweet calling him “a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair.”
READ MORE: Has Donald Trump Met His Match In LaVar Ball? Big Baller Has Nothing To Lose
The president also tweeted that LaVar Ball is an “ungrateful fool,” adding that he regretted helping to release his son who could have spent the next 10 Thanksgivings in a Chinese prison. LaVar Ball has been quite successful at provoking Trump. He landed huge trolling points on CNN, getting the president to unwittingly help his business enterprises. ESPN’s Darren Rovell reported that the feud has given free advertising to LaVar Ball that’s worth an estimated $13.2 million in marketing of the Big Baller Brand.
SOURCE: TMZ
SEE ALSO:
With Chinese Racism Against Black People, Can LiAngelo Ball And UCLA Players Get A Fair Trial?
LaVar Ball Blames White Players For UCLA’s March Madness Loss
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 42
18. A Family AffairSource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 21 of 42
22. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 24 of 42
25. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 42
33. Family SupportSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 34 of 42
35. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 42 of 42
LaVar Ball Has A Plan To Help Trump ‘Calm Down’ was originally published on newsone.com