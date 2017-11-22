What’s Catfishing? Everything To Know About Ray Allen’s Legal Case

Many Twitter users posted tweets for sport Wednesday in a guessing game about an alleged “catfisher” who supposedly targeted Ray Allen.

Why? The retired NBA baller told a “catfishing” cautionary tale to an Orange County, Florida court Tuesday. He alleged in a filing that a man posed as several women online in an effort to embarrass and extort money from him, The Washington Post reported. The man continues to harass and cyber-stalk Allen, he said in the motion.

Former NBA Star Ray Allen Claims He's Victim Of Catfish Scheme https://t.co/5IIznxrrGb — 106 KMEL (@106KMEL) November 22, 2017

The man in question, Bryant Coleman, had made an earlier complaint that Allen stalked and threatened him. Of course, the 10-time NBA all-star defended himself against the accusation.

“Ray wants nothing to do with [Coleman] and merely wants to be left alone,” the court motion reportedly stated.

The case begs the question of what exactly is “catfishing.” An explanation was offered by ESPN.

“Catfishing refers to a person who creates a fake profile on social media to trick someone,” the outlet said. “The term came into common usage with the 2010 documentary “Catfish,” and later in an MTV show of the same name that explored online dating.”

This defintion is good to know, right? However, the Twitterverse is wondering if there’s more to this story, including why a “very-married” Allen was allegedly online talking to women.

This Ray Allen catfish story got me hollerin

😂😭😅 — Jacqueline 💜 (@HotChoc1217) November 22, 2017

Here’s everything else you need to know about Allen’s legal case:

Allen’s wife and family are mentioned in the court motion, according to The Associated Press. Coleman reportedly posted about the baller’s children, dog, homes, wife and her Orlando restaurant online.

“Coleman not only posted about these things, he would actually post while physically located inside Ray’s wife’s restaurant in Orlando,” the motion reads. “And he would make sure they knew it, tagging Ray and his wife on those posts.”

Allen’s attorney released a statement about the matter involving Allen and his family.

Ray Allen's attorney, David Oscar Markus, released this statement to AP and other outlets about the retired NBA star's claim of being catfished. pic.twitter.com/pncfpNwCSj — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 21, 2017

The “catfisher” also claimed he had a “romantic” relationship with the basketball star, according to TMZ Sports. Coleman, who reportedly works in the communications dept. at the University of Central Florida, said he was involved with Allen for several years. Allen’s attorney shut down the claim.

SOURCE: The Washington Post, The Associated Press, TMZ Sports, ESPN

