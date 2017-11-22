Trump Escalates Twitter War With LaVar Ball Instead Of Focusing On Important Issues

Instead of addressing pressing issues, President Donald Trump escalated his Twitter war against basketball dad LaVar Ball in a childish tweet calling him “a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair.”

“…LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!” Trump tweeted in a second post.

It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence – IT WAS ME. Too bad! LaVar is just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 22, 2017

The war of words started when the president tweeted that the three UCLA basketball players arrest in China for shoplifting failed to thank him for helping to get them released. One of the athletes is Ball’s son, LiAngelo Ball, who expressed gratitude along with his two teammates, at a press conference when they returned to the United States. But the father downplayed Trump’s role in helping to release the players, adding that shoplifting is not a serious offense and that the president has more pressing matters than to criticize his parenting. Indeed, Trump should have dropped this long ago instead of creating a distraction from his falling poll numbers, failed agenda and Russia investigation. His twitter strategy is working, as his war with Ball spreads.

For example, some of Trump’s supporters have mistaken LaVar Ball for the actor LeVar Burton. One of Trump’s followers tweeted that the actor has “a thief for a son.” The “Reading Rainbow” host and star of “Roots” said that post is one of many he’s had to put up with since the Trump-Ball feud began.

Star Trek actor LeVar Burton has been getting angry tweets meant for LaVar Ball https://t.co/usBSlLRbKE — For The Win (@ForTheWin) November 21, 2017

One of many sleights I am having to endure these days. Thanks! @Lavarbigballer… #bydhttmwfi https://t.co/uYkoDOV6yZ — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 21, 2017

Here are a few pressing issues that Trump should be addressing today:

1. U.S. Navy plane crash

Japanese officials say 8 found in U.S. Navy plane crash in the Pacific Ocean via 10TV https://t.co/tZnFKUThEF — Kevin Landers (@Kevin10TV) November 22, 2017

2. North Korea accuses U.S. of a “serious provocation”

North Korea accuses US of 'serious provocation and violent infringement' https://t.co/eLJfCnpC7h — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) November 22, 2017

3,White House military personnel investigated

This is what happens when the head of the fish is rotten, trickle down effect! 🙄 White House military personnel removed amid investigation into contacts with foreign women during Trump’s As https://t.co/0qs4efQeLv pic.twitter.com/onWNWbNoRI — jrt1971 (@luvman33wife) November 22, 2017

Trump Escalates Twitter War With LaVar Ball Instead Of Focusing On Important Issues was originally published on newsone.com