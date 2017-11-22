TheBIGS Presents: Chicago’s Top 5 High School Hoopers

THE YOUSEE — Former Whitney Young forward, now Loyola University freshman Lucas Williamson was “#TheBIGS 2016-17 Hooper Of The Year.” As we embark on another year of Chicago high school basketball, here’s the first look at our top players for this season, which is sure to be a great one.

1. Ayo Dosunmu (Sr- Morgan Park)

“I’ve watched him over 2 summers go from unranked to top 30 in the country,” says recruiting analyst/scout Derek Ellison. A potential McDonalds All-American, Dosunmu has improved tremendously each year since linking up with Nick Irvin and the Morgan Park Mustangs. As a 6-4 point guard, he wastes no time using his length to get to the basket as well as see over the defender to make plays for his teammates. Ayo is looking to lead his squad to back-to-back 3A state titles. He will attend the University of Illinois next year and is the early favorite for “#TheBIGS 2017-18 Hooper Of The Year” award.

2. Talen Horton-Tucker (Sr- Simeon)

“Talow” is set on showing everyone how much his game has improved since last season. “I was playing with a couple of other great players last year. This year I’m more of the leader and I’m looking forward to showing people what I can do.” At 6-5, he’s as versatile as they come and does everything well. He will attend Iowa State next year along with Corliss’s George Conditt.

3. Ty Mosley (Sr- Orr)

Ty is a 6-5 “do it all” type of player who will turn even more heads this season as the Orr Spartans look for a city title and back-to-back 2A state titles. He’s committed to the U of Wisconsin-Milwaukee next year.

4. Javon Freeman (Sr- Whitney Young)

“Vonno,” the former Seton Sting, had a stellar junior season helping Whitney Young capture the 4A state title. He’s a 6-4 guard with freakish athleticism, but his best attribute is his defense, which is right up head Coach Ty Slaughters alley. Freeman will attend Valparaiso next year.

5. George Conditt (Sr- Corliss)

George upped his ante this summer with great performances in national play. The 6-11 center has huge upside and will have all eyes on him as he looks to lead Corliss to the promised land. He will attend Iowa State along with Talen Horton-Tucker.

“Knocking At The Door”– Xavier Castaneda (Sr-Whitney Young) Tamell Pearson (Sr- Morgan Park) and Adam Miller (So- Morgan Park)

