Ohio Man Coaxes 4-Year-Old Son To Call Elderly Neighbor The N-Word

A Cleveland man must now answer to a judge for his racial abuse campaign against his 70-year-old African-American neighbor, including teaching his 4-year-old son to call her the N-word, the Cleveland.com.
The woman told the police that she feared for her life and was “visibly shaken” when she reported the series of incidents, including threats to stab her over a three-month span, adding that she was “very hurt” when the man’s child used the racial slur at her.
SEE ALSO: New York Cop Suspended After Encouraging Child To Use N-Word In Video
Keirian Kelly’s racial terror campaign started in July when his elderly neighbor accidently fell into Kelly’s wife in the lobby of their apartment building. The couple argued with the woman about the mishap. Kelly’s wife moved on from the incident, but he continued to hold a grudge against the neighbor. On several occasions Kelly called her the N-word and threatened to stab her. In one instance, he yelled in the lobby that he was going to stab the neighbor, which prompted a security guard to put him in handcuffs and call the police.
SEE ALSO: Why Do Some White People Want To Say The N-Word So Badly?
However, the intimidation continued. The elderly neighbor reported that he yelled racial slurs at her from across the street before approaching and spitting on her one day in August. Kelly, 28, told her, “I’m gonna get you,” on another occasion, as he called her the N-word three times and threatened to kill her son. The police took action, finally arresting Kelly. They later charged him with ethnic intimidation, which is a fifth-degree felony. He’s expected to appear in court on Dec. 4 for arraignment.
SOURCE: Cleveland.com
SEE ALSO:
We Should Have Hung All You N-Words: Student Threatened For Supporting Anthem Protest
Say It Again: Trump Supporter Stabbed In Throat After Hurling Racial Slur During Bar Fight
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 42
18. A Family AffairSource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 21 of 42
22. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 24 of 42
25. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 42
33. Family SupportSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 34 of 42
35. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 42 of 42
Ohio Man Coaxes 4-Year-Old Son To Call Elderly Neighbor The N-Word was originally published on newsone.com