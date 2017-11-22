Uncategorized
Louis Girls: Ruth Negga And Naomie Harris Attend Louis Vuitton x Vogue Event


Actresses Ruth Negga and Naomie Harris attended the Louis Vuitton event celebrating GingerNutz in Vogue‘s December issue. The event took place on Tuesday night in London, United Kingdom. Head to the next page for all the details on the stars’ looks.

