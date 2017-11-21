Change can be hard, but it’s inevitable and sometimes very necessary – especially when it comes to our hair. If you’re still debating trying a new look, parting with dry, dead length, or going all the way a la the “big chop,” there are many things you will need to consider beforehand. Sure, the likes of stars including Viola Davis, Nicole Ari Parker, Goapele, Jill Scott, Chrisette Michele, and Solange have all pulled it off effortlessly. But, in the real world, in the absence of celebrity hair gurus to tame our tresses on a weekly, sometimes daily basis, there are more factors that come into play.

In an effort to help you gauge whether cutting your hair and starting fresh is right for you, BlackDoctor.org recently spoke with Chicago-based natural hair practitioner, cosmetology educator and creator of The Harriet Experiment, Emon Fowler, who broke down both the history behind the cut as well as things to consider before you make a commitment to the cut.

“The volume of product brands, commercial hair manufacturers, ceramic and plastic tools coming at the heads (literally) of women with curls and of African descent makes it more challenging to be properly informed and more likely to be misinformed when decoding superficial beauty,” Fowler began, touching on a lack of education surrounding girls with curls.

Read More at https://blackdoctor.org/513773/chop-talk-an-experts-advice-on-the-big-chop/