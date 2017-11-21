Racist Detroit EMS Captain Reinstated After Termination

There’s good reason for Detroit EMS workers to be concerned about the return of former Fire EMS Captain Tim Goodman, who was suspended and then fired for posting racist content on his Facebook page, WXYZ-TV reported.
“There’s a lot of anger right now, a lot of fear and people are concerned about their livelihood,” a longtime Detroit Fire and EMS employee said, speaking anonymously out of fear of backlash and on behalf of co-workers.
SEE ALSO: Rhode Island Firefighter Axed After Racist Fried Chicken Remark
Goodman, who was suspended in May, is getting back his job after winning an arbitration hearing. He had allegedly posted dozens racist images and remarks, including a photo of a boy holding a goat with a caption that read “when your little car bomber brings home his first girlfriend.” Amy Doukoure of the Council on American Islamic Relations accused him of posting more than 70 racist messages on his personal Facebook page and lodged a complaint. City officials were also outraged and removed Goodman from his position.
SEE ALSO: Now You Know: It’s A Mistake To Give Black Colleagues A Watermelon As A Gift
Fire Commissioner Eric Jones is not pleased that Goodman has his job back, saying that his hands are tied in this situation. Goodman’s termination “was subject to the labor arbitration process under the collective bargaining agreement,” he said in a statement. It was the arbitrator’s decision to return Goodman to his position. The ABC news affiliate pressed Jones on the legitimate concerns about how Goodman, as a manager, will handle discipline, as well as making personnel and life-saving decisions given his bias. Jones shifted the burden of answering those question to the union or the arbitrator who compelled the department to reinstate Goodman.
SOURCE: WXYZ-TV
SEE ALSO:
Judge Slaps Down Cleveland Firefighter’s Discrimination Suit
Miami Firefighters, Who Terrorized Colleague With Noose, Threaten Lawsuit
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
Happy Presidents' Day! 44 Photos To Make You Miss Obama
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 42
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 42
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 42
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 42
5. First Family PortraitSource:Getty 5 of 42
6. Two TermsSource:Getty 6 of 42
7. Michelle and Barack host a State DinnerSource:Getty 7 of 42
8. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 8 of 42
9. The Obamas on Air Force OneSource:Getty 9 of 42
10. The First Family in LondonSource:Getty 10 of 42
11. First Lady Michelle Obama with daughters Malia Obama and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 11 of 42
12. Sasha and Malia Obama at the 2016 State DinnerSource:Getty 12 of 42
13. Turkey PardoningSource:Getty 13 of 42
14. Sunday ChurchSource:Getty 14 of 42
15. Gobble, GobbleSource:Getty 15 of 42
16. Malia Obama, the First DaughterSource:Getty 16 of 42
17. Barack Obama and his daughter Malia ObamaSource:Getty 17 of 42
18. A Family AffairSource:Getty 18 of 42
19. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 19 of 42
20. Happy Birthday!Source:Getty 20 of 42
21. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 21 of 42
22. Historic First FamilySource:Getty 22 of 42
23. Ice Cream TreatSource:Getty 23 of 42
24. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 24 of 42
25. Always Giving BackSource:Getty 25 of 42
26. A Christmas StorySource:Getty 26 of 42
27. Hawaii Trip!Source:Getty 27 of 42
28. Obama Loves Team USA & His WifeSource:Getty 28 of 42
29. Malia and Sasha ObamaSource:Getty 29 of 42
30. Michelle Plays on a BikeSource:Getty 30 of 42
31. Obama Loves Team USA, His Wife & MaliaSource:Getty 31 of 42
32. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 32 of 42
33. Family SupportSource:Getty 33 of 42
34. The Sister SelfieSource:Pete Souza 34 of 42
35. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 35 of 42
36. Giving Back On MLK DaySource:Getty 36 of 42
37. Obamas Give Back To The CommunitySource:Getty 37 of 42
38. Always Supporting Small BusinessesSource:Getty 38 of 42
39. Obama SwaggerSource:Getty 39 of 42
40. Laughs & TurkeysSource:Getty 40 of 42
41. Christmas With The ObamasSource:Getty 41 of 42
42. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 42 of 42
Racist Detroit EMS Captain Reinstated After Termination was originally published on newsone.com