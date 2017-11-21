rutina-wesley-996×515

“Queen Sugar” star Rutina Wesley is ENGAGED!


Looks like Ralph Angel ain’t the only one getting married, Y’all!

Recently, Rutina Wesley, who stars as Nova Bordelon on Queen Sugar, has been posting intimate pictures (no, not that kind of intimate!) with Chef Shonda, a popular New Orleans-based chef, along with romantic quotes.

But on Saturday the relationship seemed to have taken a huge leap to the next level, when Wesley shared a photo gallery on Instagram that included more poetry verses and photos of the two, along with what appears to be an engagement ring!

 

Read more at AfroPunk.com

