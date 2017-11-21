NEWS ROUNDUP: Sanctuary Cities Ruling Slammed By U.S. Justice Department; Solange’s Calvin Klein Campaign

The U.S. Department of Justice condemned a judge’s ruling that permanently blocked an order withholding federal funding from sanctuary cities Monday, CNBC reported.

“The District Court exceeded its authority today when it barred the President from instructing his cabinet members to enforce existing law,” Department of Justice spokesman Devin O’Malley said in a statement late Monday. “The Justice Department will vindicate the President’s lawful authority to direct the executive branch.”

The administration unsuccessfully argued that President Trump’s executive order applied to a “relatively small pot of money.” Trump can’t set make up new requirements for expenditures that are backed by Congress, U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick said in his rejection of the administration’s case. The order was deemed “unconstitutional.”

