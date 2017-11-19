Watch: Chance The Rapper, Kenan Thompson sing ‘Come Back Barack’ On ‘SNL’

“Saturday Night Live regulars” Kenan Thompson and Chris Redd joined host Chance the Rapper in a ‘90s R&B style digital short music video urging former President Barack Obama to return to the White House.

“Every night, I turn the TV on and cry. I feel like we’re all going to die. So come back Barack! Even though it’s not allowed, we want you back somehow. I need you in my life… Like really bad, like world war bad,” they pleaded in the comical lyrics.

WATCH: Chance the Rapper begs Obama to return in "Come Back Barack" song on SNL https://t.co/yvLeMOsJeA pic.twitter.com/DgmpvVUy2c — The Hill (@thehill) November 19, 2017

This was Chance the Rapper’s debut as an “SNL” host. He first appeared as a musical guest in December 2015. For his opening monologue, the musician created a Thanksgiving song about raising the $1 million he pledged to give Chicago’s struggling school system, joking that he “talked to my accountant, and I do not have it.” But it was “Come Back Barack,” that stole the show. Thompson, talking over the song, spoke to the longing that many have for the Obama era with Donald Trump in the White House. The comedian concluded, “I guess we stuck with this dude for awhile now. … So I’m just getting rained on for nothing.”

Trump’s job approval rating fell to a new low in November, The Hill reported. The three-month decline plummeted to 41 percent of Americans approving of the president’s performance in office based on the Harvard CAPS-Harris survey—which was on the high end among recent surveys. Adding to the unfortunate humor of Trump’s polls numbers is a Politico report that Trump’s White House aides only show him polls that are created to “make him feel good” about his presidency. That’s perhaps material for another “SNL” skit.

SOURCE: The Hill, Politico

