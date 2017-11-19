Russell Simmons Accused Of Sexual Assault By Keri Claussen Khalighi

Keri Claussen Khalighi alleges that Russell Simmons sexually assaulted her in 1991, the Los Angeles Times reported.

“I looked over at Brett [Ratner] and said ‘help me’ and I’ll never forget the look on his face. In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together,” she recalled, according to the Times.

Khalighi was a 17-year-old fashion model from Nebraska when she met with Simmons and Ratner for dinner at a New York restaurant. The three of them went back to Simmons’ apartment where he forcibly removed her clothes. Khalighi said she fought Simmons’ sexual advances but ultimately yielded to his demand for oral sex before he later penetrated her briefly. According to Khalighi, the two men lured her to Simmons’ apartment after dinner that evening to show her a music video they were creating. The Def Jam Recording mogul was about twice her age at that time, she added.

The music mogul, now 60 years old, denied her recollection in a statement, saying that she consented to whatever happened. Ratner, meanwhile, speaking through his attorney, said he does not recall Khalighi asking him for help. Ratner, the director of hit movies such as “Rush Hour” and “The Revenant,” has been accused of sexual misconduct by several other women, including actress Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, according to the Times. Simmons wrote in his book, “Do You!: 12 Laws to Access the Power in You to Achieve Happiness and Success,” that Ratner, a film student at New York University in 1987 when they met, supplied him with models after Ratner figured out what Simmons liked, the newspaper said.

