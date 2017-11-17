TheBIGS: Jordan Brand x Gatorade Link Up For The “Like Mike” Collection

CHICAGO — The iconic partnership that inspired millions to “Be Like Mike” in the 90s is linking up again to inspire a new generation.

Jordan Brand and Gatorade, who first captured the hearts and imagination of anyone dreaming of capturing greatness like “Air Jordan”, recently unveiled their “Like Mike Collection’, paying homage to the legendary advertising campaign.

With a collection as complete as “Big Mike’s” game on the court, Jordan x Gatorade are sure to quench your thirst for style bringing you everything from tee’s and hoodies to socks and jackets that capture those nostalgic vibes from the classic collaboration that shaped an entire culture.

Of course a Jordan Brand collection is never complete without the kicks….and the “Like Mike” collection is bringing you one of the most popular Jordan’s of all time as well as a pair of kicks that embodies the luxury and innovative styles that we expect from Jordan Brand.

The Air Jordan VI “Like Mike” and “Like Mike” XXXII low

With both pairs of kicks dropping on December 16th, they are highlighted by Gatorade’s orange and green colors. Take a look at the entire collection below.

Get a closer look at Jordan’s ’17 Holiday Collection HERE

Shop the Jordan Brand x Gatorade “Like Mike” collection HERE