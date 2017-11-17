Jennifer Hudson Files Protective Order, Splits With Fiance David Otunga

Jennifer Hudson has split with her ex-wrestler fiancé David Otunga after 10 years together.

The couple’s break up has been a couple of months in the making. Hudson, 36, filed an order of protection against Otunga, 37, who is also the father of her 8-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., People reported.

“They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” Hudson’s rep tells People exclusively in a statement.

The statement continued: “Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son.”

Hudson and Otunga will reportedly fight for custody over their son. Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, issued a statement in defense and on behalf of Otunga following news of the split.

“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child,” a part of the statement read.

The former pro wrestler popped the question to Hudson in September 2008 after less than a year of dating. The power pair welcomed their only son nearly a year later in August 2009, according to People

Hudson has faced a lot of pain, anguish and public scrutiny after Otunga proposed to her. Nearly a month into their engagement, Hudson’s mother, Darnell Donerson, and her brother, Jason Hudson, were discovered dead from gunshot wounds in a Chicago home, The Chicago Tribune reported.

The body of the singer’s 7-year-old nephew, Julian King, was found in the backseat of a car. Hudson’s former brother-in-law William Balfour was declared guilty and convicted of the gruesome killings in 2012.

SOURCE: People, The Chicago Tribune

