Tiffany Haddish Poised To Make History On ‘SNL’

Imagine Halle Berry sobbing, “Forty-two years!” Oscars-style and you may come close to understanding the gravity of Tiffany Haddish’s latest victory. This weekend, the Girls Trip star will be Saturday Night Live‘s first Black comedienne host (not counting former cast members) in the show’s forty-two year history, Uproxx reports.

The moment when it's 2017 and we have smart phones w/ face + fingerprint recognition, self-driving cars, & AI tech creating its own language, but on 11/11 Tiffany Haddish will be the first Black woman comedian to host SNL. But that's none of my business… Congrats Tiff!! GO AWF! https://t.co/HOShJxTQG1 — NOVA sparks (@_inthenova) November 8, 2017

Over the years, SNL has made assumptions about its audience’s preferences that have reinforced the status quo and prevented some important comediennes from reaching crossover audiences. Below is a list of just a few women who could have been first.

Y’all in 43 years of existence of SNL, Adele Givens

Sommore

Mo’Nique

Loni Love

Whoopi Goldberg

Thea Vidale

Laura Hayes

Sherri Shepherd

Aisha Tyler

Sheryl Underwood

Wanda Sykes

Kim Wayans

Franchesca Ramsey Have never hosted A show! Congrats Tiffany for making history https://t.co/j8fKKu2LeJ — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) November 9, 2017

In 2003, Wanda Sykes had a sketch show that competed with SNL for the Saturday night-time slot, but she’d been performing standup comedy for many years prior to that.

.@iamWandaSykes set a world record on my show. https://t.co/WBKq5sQ1iJ — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) November 9, 2017

Although Whoopi Goldberg made guest appearances, the veteran standup comedienne has never hosted the show, the Los Angeles Times reports.

so is whoopi not black not a comedian or not hosting because here she is hosting snl pic.twitter.com/1mI7RFP7h6 — Team 12Bit (@BurningCerebus) November 9, 2017

Kim Wayans killed it in every one of her sketches on In Living Color, but never guest hosted SNL.

Kim Wayans doing “Gypsy Woman” with the “yabba-dabba-doos” pic.twitter.com/SN18sNlcUH — Stereo Williams (@StereoTheSecond) October 24, 2017

Monique, a celebrated actress, standup comedienne, and late night show host, seemed a likely candidate for hosting SNL. She was never invited, but cast member Kenan Thompson did don a lace front wig and dress to make fun of her work in Precious.

crazy congrats to @TiffanyHaddish but i️ feel like Monique should of been on SNL #ProgressThough https://t.co/4n4u7wd0Ca — Stix (@LewieXV) November 10, 2017

Although many SNL fans have pointed out that Maya Rudolph (Minnie Riperton’s daughter) was actually the first Black woman to guest host the show, she was also a former cast member.

Maya Rudolph was the first Black woman comedian to Host #SNL pic.twitter.com/jGlec11NuJ — Casting Gurl Wonder (@HelloMocha) November 10, 2017

Haddish’s invitation is especially ironic given that her tagline,”She ready!”, seems to answer Thompson’s infamous suggestion to TVGuide.com that SNL‘s cast lacked Black women because, “… they just never find ones that are ready.” As Haddish will undoubtedly prove on Saturday night, Black entertainers stay ready–in part because of the overt racism of the industry.

