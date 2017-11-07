Women Are Using Vicks Vapor For Hair Growth

Okay, so wait…say what now?

So we’ve seen our fair share of non-traditional beauty trends for hair that go from simple to just down right weird. Some women use something simple as mango juice on their scalp to Monistat vaginal cream in order help their hair grow. But when we started hearing about a number of Black women using Vicks VapoRub–yes hunny, that Vicks.

The same Vick’s that your mama would slather on your chest at night when you were a child to get rid of your chest cold.

The same Vick’s that you would put on your upper lip to start making your nose run when it was stuffed up.

The same Vick’s that smelled like the old-folks home where Big Mama’s friends used to live and she’d take you with her to go visit.

Yes, THAT Vick’s.

When we read that Black women were using that, we had to go find some receipts to see if it really worked.

