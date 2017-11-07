DMX Lands Reality Show ‘In The Dog House’

Normally when DMX is in the news it’s because of something negative, but this time it’s all about the rapper attempting to fix his life once and for all. Fresh out of an extensive drug rehabilitation program, DMX has officially landed his own reality show titled In The Dog House.

After successfully completing an extensive rehab program earlier this year, DMX is ready to get back to work and reclaim his status as one of the hip-hop greats, but first he has to make amends with his 15 children in a new reality docu-series In The Dog House. Variety was the first to break the news of DMX’s latest project, including how he feels about his foray into reality TV.

Via Variety:

Currently titled “In the Dog House,” the series will feature DMX, who has sold more than 74 million albums worldwide, as he allows viewers an intimate look inside his life, following his recent release from drug rehab, while he works on his new album and attempts to repair his relationship with his 15 children and their mothers.

After multiple stints in jail and a 44-year prison sentence for tax evasion looming on the horizon, it remains to be seen if the unpredictable rapper will have enough time to right his wrongs before he learns his fate.

“I’m just excited to get back out there and show my fans that I’m still a force to be reckoned with in hip hop, and invite them into my vast world of spirituality and growth,” DMX said.

The series is produced by former Real Housewives of Atlanta producer Carlos King through his Kingdom Reign Entertainment company and is currently being shopped to networks and various markets for pick up. Given the network’s history with hip-hop, it seems likely that this show will end up finding a home at VH1 following one of the Love & Hip Hop franchises.

