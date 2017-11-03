Illinois Democratic Party Endorses Sen. Kwame Raoul for Attorney General

On Friday, the Cook County Democratic Committee unanimously endorsed State Senator Kwame Raoul for the Attorney General office as well as passed the Sexual Harrassment Resolution.

Cook County Chairman Joseph Berrios released an official statement:

“Thank you to all the committeemen who unanimously endorsed State Senator Kwame Raoul for Attorney General. These times call for a strong Attorney General who isn’t afraid to take on Governor Rauner and President Trump, who has declared war against women, children, families, undocumented immigrants, and our safeguards. I am confident that Kwame will be a true advocate for our families in Illinois,” he said.

“I am also very proud of the step that we took today as a party by passing a sexual harassment resolution. Any and all allegations of sexual harassment and assault against women need to be taken very seriously and should never be tolerated. I urge for the quick passage of SB 402 that calls for mandatory harassment training for all lawmakers, staff, and lobbyist.”

Statement from Sen. Kwame Raoul regarding the endorsement of the Cook County Democratic Organization:

“As a lifelong Illinois Democrat, I’m pleased to receive the endorsement of the Cook County Democratic Organization. Thirteen years ago, a group of Democratic committeemen came together to appoint me to fill the vacancy of then-IL Senator Barack Obama. Since that time, I’ve worked hard every day to make those committeemen and my constituents proud,” he continued.

“My political journey here in Cook County has included everything from sweeping floors at events to hosting volunteer clinics to becoming a delegate for President Obama. Over that time, I’ve developed a legislative record which uniquely qualifies me to take on the role of Attorney General. As a prosecutor and a legislator, I’ve spent my career advocating on behalf of victims, speaking up for the voiceless and producing real change in our justice system,” said Raoul. “I’ve seen the law used to the advantage of large corporations and to the detriment of the middle class and those of lesser means. I’ve worked to shift that balance and make our state’s laws are the great equalizer they ought to be.

Other Democratic candidates include former COPA Chief Administrator, Sharon Fairley; former IL Gov. Patrick Quinn; Highland Park Mayor, Nancy Rotering; former assistant U.S. attorney Renato Mariotti and Chicago Park District President Jesse Ruiz who released a statement regarding the party’s choice.

Ruiz released, “Today’s decision by the Cook County Democratic Party to slate a fellow political insider is disappointing – but sadly, not surprising. Throughout my career, I have been a staunch advocate for transparency and openness in government. I will continue to do so as Attorney General,” he said. “This is going to be a competitive race, and I have every confidence in our supporters and our campaign. I look forward to winning the Democratic nomination on March 20th and being elected as Attorney General next November.”

