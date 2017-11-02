Chicago Will Host the 2018 NBA Draft Lottery For the First Time

The best news Chicago basketball fans can have is next to the anticipation to someday hosting the NBA Allstar Weekend is hosting the NBA Draft. It was announced by Mayor Rahm Emanuel next year, the league will host its highly attended 2018 NBA Draft weekend in Chicago.

Today released a statement on the NBA’s decision to move its 2018 Draft Lottery to Chicago, marking the first time the event has been held outside of the New York City area.

“The decision by the NBA to move the 2018 Draft Lottery to Chicago is a recognition of our city’s status as a worldwide hub for sports, entertainment and culture. The eyes of basketball fans from across the country and around the world will be on Chicago next year, and we look forward to hosting a great event. The NBA is recognizing what the NFL, NHL, MLS and the America’s Cup have all realized in recent years: Chicago is unique in our ability to host world class events and Chicago residents and fans are second to none.”

The NBA Draft Lottery will be held in Chicago on May 15, 2018. The nationally-televised event features the 14 teams that did not make the playoffs and determines the selection order in the first round of the draft. The event is followed by the NBA Draft Combine, which will run from May 16 to 20, also in Chicago. The location of the 2018 NBA Draft has not been announced.