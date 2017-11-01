Mickalene Thomas Finds Her Muse in the Beauty of African-American Women

Currently based in Brooklyn, Thomas earned her bachelor of fine arts in painting at Pratt Institute in 2000 and a master of fine arts at the Yale University School of Art. She experimented with photography by taking photographs of herself and her mother. For each image, Thomas creates a tableau with furniture and fabrics that the models pose within. She uses stylistic influences from the 1970s, the civil rights movement and second-wave feminism as she puts forward a complex depiction of what it means to be a woman and an expansive definition of beauty.

The Georgia Museum of Art at the University of Georgia will present the exhibition “Muse: Mickalene Thomas Photographs and tête-à-tête” from October 14, 2017, through January 7, 2018. More than 40 works by Thomas and artists whose work she has selected will be on view.

Thomas’ work both deconstructs and reappropriates art history while it reflects a personal community of inspiration. Her photograph “Le Déjeuner sur l’Herbe: Les Trois Femmes Noires,” for example, reimagines Edouard Manet’s famed painting of a bohemian picnic with three women who are close friends of the artist.

“We are excited about the opportunity to exhibit the work of this cutting-edge contemporary artist,” said Shawnya Harris, the museum’s Larry D. and Brenda A. Thompson Curator of African American and African Diasporic Art. “We anticipate that our audiences will be engaged and fascinated with works that are both accessible and thought provoking.”

Thomas served as curator of the other artists’ works on display in the exhibition, an installation of work by fellow photographers that includes specific works of art that have inspired her. Artists include Derrick Adams, LaToya Ruby Frazier, Lyle Ashton Harris, Deana Lawson, Zanele Muholi, Malick Sidibé, Xaviera Simmons, Hank Willis Thomas and Carrie Mae Weems.

This exhibition is organized by Aperture Foundation in New York, a not-for-profit foundation that aims to connect the photo community and its audiences with the most inspiring work. This exhibition is sponsored by the Robert Mapplethorpe Foundation, Inc., and locally by UGA’s Willson Center for Humanities and Arts, the W. Newton Morris Charitable Foundation and the Friends of the Georgia Museum of Art.

Programs related to the exhibition include 90 Carlton: Autumn, the museum’s quarterly reception (free for members of the Friends of the Georgia Museum of Art, $5 non-members) on October 13 at 5:30 p.m. (the exhibition opens to the general public the following day); Museum Mix, the museum’s thrice-annual art party, with a live DJ and free refreshments, on October 19 from 8 to 11 p.m.; “Conversations on Muses,” a gallery tour and discussion with curator Dr. Shawnya Harris in collaboration with the UGA departments of women’s studies and African American studies, on October 20 at 12:20 p.m.; a screening of the documentary “Through a Lens Darkly: Black Photographers and the Emergence of a People” on October 26 at 7 p.m.; a public tour on November 1 at 2 p.m.; a Teen Studio program on November 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. (a free program for ages 13 – 18 that includes a pizza dinner; email sagekincaid@uga.edu or call 706.542.0448 to reserve a spot); and an Artful Conversation on December 13 at 2 p.m. Several of these programs are in conjunction with UGA’s 2017 Spotlight on the Arts festival.

