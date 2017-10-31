Emerging Jazz Icons Series Announced

In partnership with Public Broadcasting Atlanta and The Woodruff Arts Center, the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs will present the inaugural Emerging Jazz Icon series to promote up-and-coming jazz artists and continue to promote the art form that originated in the south.

The Emerging Jazz Icons series will feature Charenée Wade on November 4, Jazzmeia Horn on January 27, 2018, and Christian Sands on April 7, 2018.

“Following the successful conclusion of the 40th anniversary of the Atlanta Jazz Festival, we felt the need to continue hosting incredible jazz artists in the City,” said Camille Russell Love, executive director of the Mayor’s Office of Cultural Affairs. “Searching out and presenting new voices is exactly the vision I have for the Festival. I want to discover new talent and share these discoveries. The Mayor’s Office is thrilled to be partnering with Public Broadcasting Atlanta and The Woodruff Arts Center to bring these new and talented jazz artists to Atlanta.”

The concerts will take place at The Woodruff Arts Center’s Rich Auditorium, located at 1280 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, and lead up to the 41st Atlanta Jazz Festival on May 25 – 27, 2018. Tickets for the Emerging Jazz Icons series are on sale through The Woodruff Arts Center Box Office here or by calling 404.733.5000.