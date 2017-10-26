Mallee out, Chili in as Cubs Hitting Coach

The Cubs front office is wasting no time in an effort to get back to the glory.

This afternoon the Cubs announced that 3 time All-Star Chili Davis was named hitting coach, replacing John Mallee who served as the Cubs hitting coach for the last 3 years. Chili spent the last 3 seasons as hitting coach for the Boston Red Sox. During that span the Red Sox have lead the majors in runs(2.411). With 19 years in the big leagues, Chili is a 3 time World Series champion.

Brian Butterfield leaves the Boston Red Sox to replace Gary Jones as the 3rd base coach and minor league hitting coordinator Andy Haines has been promoted to assistant hitting coach.

“Bos, John and Jonesy” were fabulous. Those were tough conversations…just a matter of availability and we think moving forward they can bring us something with their skill set,” said manager Joe Maddon. “This is about the Cubs moving forward and we think these new coaches can take us to a new level.”

——————————————————————————–

#TheBIGS #ItsUS #UGKOfChicagoSports

Follow #TheBIGS For More Updates here