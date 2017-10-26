ADW Endorses Ceasar Mitchell for Mayor

As a lifelong resident and son of this city, Ceasar Mitchell’s name has become synonymous with “community.” Mitchell has been groomed in the virtues of service by family and the extended village of elders in his life, and has blazed a trail professionally and civically while rolling up his sleeves and extending a hand to others around him.

While his record in the areas of economic development, public safety, community revitalization and education is solid, the Atlanta City Council President and attorney has also made an impact through active involvement in a number of civic, legal, and community organizations. He is a gubernatorial appointee to the Georgia Commission for Service and Volunteerism, a member of the Board of Visitors for Emory University, and on the Board of Directors for Points of Light. Mitchell also serves as a chair on the National League of Cities’ National City-County Task Force on the Opioid Epidemic. His established track record of leadership and commitment to fostering community has been nationally recognized. Moreover, Mitchell’s experience as an attorney allows him to provide pristine strategy and leadership on critical policy matters while simultaneously promoting the interest of the city of Atlanta across the country.

ADW believes he is the best candidate to lead Atlanta into its next chapter.

Backgrounder:

Atlanta City Council President Ceasar Mitchell, has served the Atlanta community for over 16 years. After a 2001 election to Council Post 1, a citywide council seat and serving two terms; Mitchell launched forward, running for Council President, winning both the 2009 and 2013 elections.

Through the years Mitchell has been a visionary leader and public servant, whose unwavering dedication to creating a better Atlanta is reflected in his commitment to initiatives targeting child safety, community policing, economic development, education and more. During his career Mitchell championed key legislation facilitating economic revitalization in underdeveloped areas by authoring measures to create 4 Tax Allocation Districts and supporting legislation for community input in the Atlanta Beltline Project.

While a member of Council, Mitchell chaired the Public Safety Committee, overseeing more than 50 percent of the General Fund budget; the Community Development and Human Resources Committee, which oversees the economic development activities; and the City Utilities Committee. He is also a past member of the Budget Commission, which authorizes the City’s annual revenue anticipation levels.

Professionally, Mitchell is an attorney with the global law firm of DLA Piper, LLP, specializing in commercial real estate, project finance and public sector transactions.

The son of an Atlanta Police Officer and Atlanta Public Schools teacher, Mitchell grew up in the Southwest Atlanta community. He received a Bachelor’s degree from Morehouse College and a Juris Doctor from University of Georgia School of Law. Mitchell resides in the historic West End Neighborhood with his wife, Atlanta Public Schools teacher, Dr. Tiffany Mitchell, along with their two young daughters and newborn son.