In the MIX: Big Sean, Cardi B. Invade Chicago, Common Ground Hosts STEM Conference at Google Chicago Headquarters

Chicago is an incredible city for music, arts and culture, but it can also host some great parties. If you want to find out how to reach a millennial over 21, find out which brands are hosting “invite-only” events. You are sure to find the cool, hip and trendy hanging out and profiling with their mobile devices waiting for their favorite hip hop artist to hit the stage. This was the case at last week’s Metro PCS and Pandora party at the Park West. Yes…for all the old heads…the Park West is still open and thriving. S/O to my girl Theresa Altgilbers who continues to book events at the venue.

Metro PCS laid it out with awesome branding— “Sounds of Chicago” was a tribute to all things Chicago. This included treating 800 attendees with mini Chicago-style hotdogs, pizza puffs, Garrett popcorn and an open bar. While folks waited for the main act, Big Sean, to hit the stage—the brand had great giveaways including cell chargers, bags and thermal bottle jackets. Great job to the on-premise and event team for producing a wonderful event!

Not to be outdone—the Spotify Rap Caviar tour hit the Aragon last Friday where the number one chick on the charts Cardi B aka Miss Bodak Yellow shared the bill with Chicago’s own Vic Mensa, Little Uzi, DJ Drama, Lil Bibby and Playboi Carti. Over 2,000 heads were in attendance and the energy was on 10.

The A-List Speakers series hosted another round of industry speakers at Pritizker School of Law on the Downtown Northwestern University campus. This past weekend, a stellar line-up of film and entertainment panelists spoke to an intimate group of aspiring law students and others about the “ins and outs” of the business. Moderated by Jeanne Sparrow, featured guests included Entertainment Attorney Lisa Marie Boykin; Director/ Photographer Parrish Lewis; PR Consultant Robin Beaman and filmmaker Noel Occomy.

Chicago’s own John Blu treated fans and industry insiders to an advance preview of his new album and his new clothing line, “Sacrifice Before Success” at The Entrance in Harvey last weekend. The industry meet and greet was hosted by “L” and music spun by Blok Club DJ Founder, DJ Slugo.

If you haven’t got in your fix for the Universal Soul Circus at Washington Park, this is the last week to enjoy two hours of delightful fun. It is one of my favorite family outings because it is held in the heart of the community. No downtown parking lot fees or wrestling with the app to add more minutes and money. The ONLY drawback—do not and I repeat DO NOT park if you are on the City of Chicago boot list. Please check those tickets because it is not a good look to have a yellow contraption on your tire—it’s kind of hard to explain that to your shorties. Thanks to the Department of Revenue, the nearly month-long event is also a boot-trap for vehicles on the city’s “pay-me-what-you-owe-me list.” Now “Ju Ju” on that beat.

The awesome and deliciously talented Common and his team is presenting Common Ground Foundation Annual Youth & Business Conference. This signature event, which borrows the acronym S.T.E.A.M., not only explores careers in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Mathematics but also discovers careers in Sports, Travel, Entertainment, Advertising & Marketing. Themed Tech Kinects, this year’s one-day forum will take place on Friday, October 27 and assemble more than 300 high school students at Google’s Chicago headquarters, located at 320 N. Morgan.

Birthday Shout-Outs

The Scorpios blaze up the next few weeks with their fiery presence. If you’re a Scorpio or get down with one, then you know what I mean. Crazy belated birthday shout out to DJ INC on Oct. 23 and WGCI’s DJ V-Dub aka Vaughn Woods on Oct. 24

What’s up Gabrielle Ellison who celebrates on Oct. 25. CEO of Urban Grind TV Wally Lockard and sound production and Jumbotron designer Tom Finch on Oct. 26. Chicago singer and songwriter John Blu on Oct. 27. Music producer Lambert “Stereo” Waldrop and Midwest BET executive Crystal Roberts party on Oct. 28.

In Memoriam

Our condolences and prayers to the family of Leola White, who passed away on Oct. 16 at 102. She died peacefully at the home of her daughter Ann Anderson, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The grandmother of Jacquie Algee of SEIU, she says she was the “rock” of the family and will be sorely missed. Mrs. White was born in Natchez, Miss., and moved to Chicago in 1946. One of ten children born to her parents, with a fourth-grade education she made it to the north. It was in Chicago where she made a better way, opening up her home to many friends, family and even strangers relocating from the South for a better way of life.

Her granddaughter, Jacquie, described her as the “Harriett Tubman” of the family.

Mrs. White worked at Young, Spring & Wire for 31 years on the South Side and also sold Avon on the side. The profits from her sales went to her second home, First Corinthian Baptist Church, 7500 S. Halsted –where she was the oldest and a devoted member.

Visitation and services for Mrs. White were held last Friday at Evans Funeral Home. If you would like to hold the family in prayer, please send cards and notes to Evans Funeral Home in the memory of Mrs. Leola White.

