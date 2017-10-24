Michael Sterling Suspends Mayoral Campaign; Endorses Ceasar Mitchell

Atlanta mayoral candidate Michael Sterling has suspended his mayoral campaign and endorsed City Council President Ceasar Mitchell for Mayor of Atlanta.

The two men made the announcement in a press conference at Mitchell’s West End House on Tuesday.

Sterling, former executive director of the Atlanta Workforce Development Agency, said he considered all the candidates for his endorsement once he and his team saw their own path to victory closing — citing missed fundraising goals and lower young voter engagement than originally calculated. Mitchell was his choice because of the Council president’s shared values and commitment to a better Atlanta.

On initially running for Mayor, Sterling has reiterated that he refused to sit on the sidelines and “spectate.” “I am running for all of the true believers who refuse to accept the status quo and believe that we can ask for more, achieve better and include everyone in the promise of Atlanta. I am running for the people who have been turned off or never paid attention to politics before because they didn’t think it would make a difference. I am running for those who have been disappointed, but still remain hopeful that we can achieve a better tomorrow.”

Early voting is already underway at some locations. Election day is Nov. 7. A runoff, if necessary, will be held Dec. 5.