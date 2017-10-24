MARTA Board Member Frederick Daniels Appointed to APTA Executive Committee

Daniels to Help Set Policy, Oversee Operations for National Transit Association

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) board member Fred Daniels was named to the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) executive committee at APTA’s recent annual meeting & expo in Atlanta.

Daniels is currently executive vice president and chief credit officer at Citizens Trust Bank and will serve a two-year term as an at-large member of the executive committee of the APTA board of directors.

“I am honored to represent MARTA on the executive committee of the APTA board of directors,” said Daniels. “My election allows our region a continued voice in transit decisions nationwide and assurance that our resources are prudently managed.”

With his extensive banking and finance background, Daniels is credited with spearheading MARTA’s fiscal turnaround beginning with his appointment to the MARTA board of directors in 2010. His leadership as a new board member led to his naming as chairman in 2011.

“Fred’s steady and persistent leadership has been invaluable to MARTA, and I am confident he’ll continue to serve APTA well in his new role,” MARTA Board of Directors Chairman Robbie Ashe said.

Daniels has served on several APTA committees, including as chair of the APTA Transit Board Members’ Committee and the APTA board of directors. He will now head the Audit Committee as its chairman.

“Fred Daniels’ passion and expertise will benefit the entire industry as APTA works to advance public transportation throughout the country,” said APTA Chair Nathaniel P. Ford Sr., who serves as chief executive officer of Jacksonville Transportation Authority. “I was honored to nominate Fred and look forward to working with him on the executive committee and board of directors.”

Daniels represents DeKalb County on MARTA’s board of directors, serving as treasurer since 2011. He will serve on the APTA executive committee until 2019.