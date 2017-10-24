Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era, L.A. Drama Series

She has already successfully created one of the best and most popular shows on TV with Insecure and now Issa Rae is teaming up with HBO once again to give us a new show that is set in everyone’s favorite decade—the ‘90s.

As Insecure begins the early stages of its upcoming third season, series star, writer and creator Issa Rae is keeping herself pretty busy with a host of new projects, including the just-announced new drama series she has in the works with HBO. According to Shadow and Act , the currently untitled project is a drama series based in Los Angeles and set in the ‘90s. That premise alone is enough to get fans salivating at what’s to come, especially considering Rae’s deep affection for both the ‘90s and her L.A. hometown.

The general synopsis of the future series offers a peak at what life was like for a black family in ‘90s L.A.:

Issa Rae is developing a drama set in Los Angeles in the early and turbulent 1990s, centering on a black family “dealing with events of the era.” The description continues, “Bridging those later Reagan Era and early Clinton years, the drama will center on the marriage of Sheryl and Jackson, with the former an envelope bounds pushing real estate agent and the latter conflicted LAPD anti-gang task force recruit. The potential series will also feature the couple’s teen daughter and son, Ebony and Les.”

Rae will also executive produce the series along with The Turner House author Angela Flournoy, who will also serve as a writer on the project. Speaking to the press about the new HBO series and working with Flournoy, Rae expressed her excitement saying, “I’m so thrilled to be working with Angela. I was a huge fan of The Turner House and we feel so lucky to bring her beautiful storytelling to HBO.”

