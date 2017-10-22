Monsters Back? Bears defense roars in 17-3 W over Panthers

That sound you hear….that’s the Bears defense roaring their way to a 17-3 W over the Carolina Panthers this afternoon.

On the way to the victory the Bears defense racked up 5 sacks of Cam Newton, rookie Eddie Jackson took two Panthers turnovers 75 yards to the house ( 1st Bear in history with 2 75+ yard defensive touchdowns) and carried the team on a day where the offense left plenty to the imagination.

Never mind that Mitch Trubisky, the man they call the “Pretty Boy Assassin”(C’mon we can do better than that Bears fans)rocked a stat line with just 4 completions on 7 measly attempts. I know Jordan Howard only averaged 3.1 YPC but today left us asking…are the Monsters Of The Midway back?

“We’re just growing. Everyone’s getting comfortable with each other. Still a young defense – a lot of new guys, a lot of new faces – so we still just got to keep getting” comfortable said rookie and star of the game Eddie Jackson.

Don’t look now but the #Bears have clawed their way to relevancy with a respectable 3-4 record with a chance to go into their Bye Week 4-4 if they can find a way to knock off the New Orleans Saints.

