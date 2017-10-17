Full City News Stories for 10/18

Grand Marshals Named for Pink Hat Run, Walk and Roll

Illinois State Rep. Juliana Stratton and Alderman Pat Dowell have been named Grand Marshals for the inaugural Pink Hat Run, Walk and Roll, a 5K and one-mile recreational event. The elected officials will greet participants and launch the start on Saturday, Nov. 4 in Chicago’s South Loop.

Both women represent the area in which the race is being staged, the South Loop, Museum Campus and revitalized McCormick Square area of the city. Both are “pink hatters” in their own right, fighting for the rights of women throughout the city and state.

Pink Hat Run, Walk and Roll Chicago’s 2017 beneficiaries include Access Living, Chicago Foundation for Women (CFW), Chicago Women’s AIDS Project, Chicago Women Take Action (CWTA), Fierce Over 40, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Mujeres Latinas en Acción, National Organization for Women – Chicago, League of Women Voters of Chicago, Pediatric AIDS Chicago Prevention Initiative, Personal PAC, Planned Parenthood Illinois Action (PPIA), A Sister’s Hope, Women’s March on Chicago and YWCA Metropolitan Chicago.

Organized by veteran activists Jennifer Lee, Cathy Seabaugh, Tracy Baim and Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth, Pink Hat Run is sponsored by Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, A and N Mortgage Services Inc. and Windy City Times.