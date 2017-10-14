Got a sweet tooth? Celebrate National Dessert Day Oct.14

We all love a delectable treat! Celebrate National Dessert Day on Saturday, October 14 with great deals at your favorite sweet spots.
Please read all coupon details and call your local store to make sure the offer is eligible for your location.
- Baskin Robbins – Check out these great deals:
- Free scoop when you download the Baskin Robbins App (Excludes waffle cones)
- New for fall: get a small Cappuccino Blast for $2.99 through October
- Ben & Jerry’s – Free Ben & Jerry’s factory tour!
- BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse – $3 Pizookies October 3-15. (Offer not valid for Pizookie Trio or Pizookie Party Platter. Cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts.)
- Blain’s Farm & Fleet – Up to 50% off Blain’s candy and snacks (begins 10/5)
- Bruster’s – Check out these great deals:
- Free baby cone for children under 40 inches
- Free doggie sundae when you bring your dog with you into your neighborhood store
- Carrows Restaurants – Free dessert just for joining the Carrows e-Club”:/carrows-restaurants/#offer_id=2489128
- Cheddar’s Casual Café – Free Dessert with Entree Purchase
- Coco’s Bakery – October pie sale $8.99 signature pies, $9.99 seasonal pies available at participating locations.
- Cold Stone Creamery – Get 2 creations for the price of 1 just for joining My Stone Cold Club. (Please note it may take up to 24 hours to receive your BOGO email)
- Friendly’s – 25% off your next visit + free ice cream on your birthday when you join Friendly’s BFF Club
- Godiva – 25% off mint chocolate chip dessert truffles
- Great American Cookies – See the savings with these sweet deals:
- 10 regular cookies for $10.99 (at participating locations, offer ends November 15).
- $3 off your next purchase with sign up and download of their new app
- Krispy Kreme – Get a free doughnut when you join their email club.
- Long John Silver’s – “New Hostess Deep Fried Twinkies for $.99”, available only for a limited time.
- MaggieMoo’s – Check out these great deals:
- Free ice cream, reward points and coupons when you sign up for the email list
- Slab Happy Hour: $1 off all shakes M-F, 12 p.m.-2 p.m.
- Marble Slab Creamery – Get free ice cream just for downloading the Slab Happy Rewards App or signing up for the email list
- Max & Erma’s – Get 6 free cookies when you sign up to become a Good Neighbor Rewards member.
- Olive Garden – Get a free appetizer or dessert when you join the e-Club and buy 2 adult entrees
- Red Lobster – Free appetizer or dessert when you sign up for emails
- Red Mango – Free $5 gift card with $25 gift card purchase for Club Mango members. (In store only)
- TGI Friday’s – Free appetizer or dessert when you join Friday’s rewards
Courtesy of Offers.com
