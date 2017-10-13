ZuCot Gallery’s ‘Figure’ Exhibit Opens For Fall

While you stroll the galleries for the monthly Castleberry Art Stroll tonight, linger a while at ZuCot Gallery’s opening Fall exhibit entitled ‘Figure.’ The exhibit, which opens from 6-11 p.m. on October 13, and runs until December 3rd, features Jamaican sculptor Basil Watson, whose most recent works include Olympian Usain Bolt for the country of Jamaica; and renowned Nigerian born artist, Onyeka Ibe. Ibe’s figurative and abstract works have been featured in both Art Basil Miami and Art Basil Switzerland.

This event is free and open to the public. Street parking is available and in the parking garage (no cost) located at 330 Chapel Street, Atlanta GA 30313.