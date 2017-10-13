OCT 23 | Black Parents Town Hall Meeting on Educational Excellence @ Ebenezer Baptist Church
By ADW Staff
Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment
0 reads
Trending
-
Headache Locations: What Do They Mean?
-
Here’s Everything We Know About The Mysterious Death Of Kenneka Jenkins
-
Meet The New CFO of The Obama Foundation
-
2017 Chicago Half Marathon | 5K Road Closures Impact Southside Travel
-
No Mainstream Farewell for Dr.Sebi
-
Updated: Activist says video shows woman walk into freezer of Rosemont hotel
Get Informed!
×
Sign Up Now For The Chicago Defender Digital Daily Newsletter!
Close
Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.