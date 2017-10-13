Louis Carr’s “Dirty Little Secrets” Conference Seeks to Empower Men

Chicago-born “Renaissance Man” Louis Carr seeks to change the culture for men in Chicago through his multi-layered men’s conference entitled, “Louis Carr Presents: Dirty Little Secrets | Men Only Edition,” at the Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile, 633 N. Saint Clair St., on both Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct.14.

Alhough Carr’s day job is president of Media Sales at Black Entertainment Television (BET) Networks, his resume is littered with other credits such as author, motivational speaker, among others, according to his website. He explained the genesis of the potentially annual conference came from the feedback he’s received from individuals he’s encountered during his book signings and speaking engagements.

He said because everyone is looking for solutions within their lives, he decided to offer men an opportunity to address a select number of topics. He said the planning for the conference began in earnest in February/March. He said the conversations had throughout the two-day conference will be “nothing but real.”

A few of the speakers Carr said will be in attendance at the conference are: Dougie Fresh, Hip-Hop pioneer, Daymond John, FUBU founder, Chris Gardner, business owner among many prominent speakers.

Carr said he’s been “blessed” to have dodged any significant road bumps while going through the planning process for the conference. He said during the early stages of the planning process, he couldn’t recall conferences geared towards men outside of the church. He shared that he may host the conference in other cities in the years to come.

“I think it’s important that many voices are heard and that they come from many different perspectives,” said Carr. “Each one of us has our own personal journey and through that journey we all learn something that we can share. I don’t want this to be just about me. I’m hoping by the end of the day that people come out of this event with a bigger vision for themselves, their families and their communities with an improved skill set as to how to execute that.”

Despite his accomplishments and acclaim, Carr is not removed from his roots; in fact, he said he currently resides in the Kenwood/Hyde Park community.

The Lane Technical College Prep HS alumnus said he wanted to bring “energy” and “excitement” to the city through the conference. Among the topics he intends to address directly are how to navigate corporate America, how to grow and sustain business, how

to save and invest money, relationship dynamics, fashion do’s and don’ts, and more.

Carr said on Oct. 14 he intends to host a “hope” luncheon for nearly 100 African American and Hispanic young men in high school where he will give them the opportunity to meet and speak with successful people across multiple fields.

The costs of tickets for the conference ($350) come for good reason, according to Carr. He said while he’s cognizant of the price tag, conferences like his are costly and that he’s not seeking to make a profit. He said he’s offered discounts to students, non-profit organizations, 100 Black Men of Chicago, and Urban League.

Currently, slightly more than 200 people have signed up for the conference, said Carr. His message to any naysayers of the event is to find their vehicle to improve the lives of men. He said his formula isn’t the only successful idea. He hopes that event attendees will network with one-another to gain lasting value from the conference long after its conclusion.

Individuals interested in attending the Louis Carr Presents: Dirty Little Secrets | Men Only Edition conference, can purchase tickets here:

eventbrite.com/e/louis-carr-presents-dirty-little-secrets-men-only-edition-tickets-36560991911/