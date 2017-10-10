PHOTOS: 4th Annual RAGTRADE ATLANTA Fashion Week

Last week, The Lincoln Motor Company joined RAGTRADE ATLANTA as presenting sponsor of 4th Annual RAGTRADE ATLANTA Fashion Week. This year marked the third consecutive year Lincoln joined RAGTRADE in celebrating and showcasing outstanding designers in the fashion industry for the runway show.

Lincoln’s latest lineup of vehicles, including the all-new 2018 Lincoln Navigator and 2017 Lincoln Continental were on display amongst the work of Atlanta’s finest designers including Natt Taylor, Tracy Nicole of Tracy Nicole Clothing, Muktar Onifade of VIZUVL GVDS, Kenya Freeman of Sylvia Mollie and Marsha Glover of Newde.

Kenya Freeman, currently a contestant on “Project Runway Season 6,” along with Natt Taylor and Tracy Nicole each created a custom look inspired by the all-new Lincoln Navigator to be a part of their collection.