Reports of Kaepernick Ending His Anthem Protest Are Wrong

Twitter was ablaze on Sunday when a CBS reporter said Colin Kaepernick would stand for the national anthem if a team hired him. That reporter now says he didn’t discuss the issue with the quarterback.

“Standing for Anthem wasn’t something that I spoke to Colin about sat. I relayed what had been reported about him standing in the future…,” Jason La Canfora tweeted.

Standing for Anthem wasn't something that I spoke to Colin about sat. I relayed what had been reported about him standing in the future… — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

Colin would have to address any future demonstrations. I didn't ask him if he would sit or stand. Our chat primarily about his will to play — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 8, 2017

The story first started to come apart when Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa Diab tweeted that the story is inaccurate.

“The reports that Colin will stand for the anthem are completely false! He has never discussed this with anyone.”

A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on. Winston S. Churchill — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 8, 2017

Kaepernick chimed in with this tweet:

A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on. Winston S. Churchill — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 8, 2017

USA Today reported that La Canfora sat down with Kaepernick, his trainer and Diab on Saturday night for what was “not described as an interview,” in which the reporter paraphrased Kaepernick’s comments.

Kaepernick’s supporters immediately began questioning whether the report was true.

@Kaepernick7 – I know this is not true… — J. D. (@ddaniels1906) October 8, 2017

Can we please get @Kaepernick7 on somewhere like @undisputed to speak for himself please? — FWF (@FineWomanFriday) October 8, 2017

The quarterback’s critics saw an opportunity to slam him.

So Colin Kaepernick now says he will stand for the national anthem IF he gets to play in NFL again, proving all this was about 💰 #Hypocrite — John (@vothelo) October 8, 2017

So NOW Colin Kaepernick wants to stand for the National Anthem so he can play in the NFL again? He should have never kneeled. — Gabrielle Seunagal (@ClassySnobbb) October 8, 2017

La Canfora also reported that Kaepernick is now living in New York and working out in New Jersey with the hope that an NFL team would give him a chance to play.

Meanwhile, Fox News reported that Vice President Mike Pence walked out of a football game on Sunday between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers because some of the players kneeled. He tweeted this explanation for his early departure:

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Kaepernick set off a fire storm last year when he kneeled during the national anthem to protest racist policing and racial bias in the criminal justice system. President Donald Trump added fuel to the fire when he called Kaepernick and other NFL protesters “son of bit**es” for disrespecting the flag, calling on owners to fire them.

SOURCE: USA Today, Fox News

SEE ALSO:

Why Is Colin Kaepernick Excluded From This Week’s Sports Illustrated Cover?

Tom Brady Hopes Colin Kaepernick Returns To NFL