Rapper Nelly Arrested For Alleged Rape In Washington State

Rapper Nelly was arrested in Washington State early Saturday morning after a woman reportedly accused him of rape.

The alleged rape occurred in the hours before the arrest on the rapper’s tour bus, which was parked behind a Walmart store 20 minutes away from the venue he performed at one night earlier. The woman reportedly went forward to the police naming the St. Louis native, whose legal name is Cornell Iral Haynes Jr., specifically as the aggressor. The rapper was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) jail in the city of Des Moines at about 6:30 a.m. local time and released shortly afterwards.

BREAKING: Here is the jail booking for Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr. he was booked at 6:39am PST. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/pQYDu1DilH — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 7, 2017

Nelly’s lawyer firmly denied the charges against his client.

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness,” Scott Rosenblum told TMZ in a brief statement. “I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

Rosenblum also insisted his client was not charged and was “released pending investigation,” according to BuzzFeed News

Nelly was set to perform in Ridgefield, Washington, on Saturday as part of his tour with country duo Florida Georgia Line.

